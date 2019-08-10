Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10
By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 90.5 manats or 3.5 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,518.9427 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
July 29
2,414.4080
August 5
2,470.4485
July 30
2,422.9505
August 6
2,487.3550
July 31
2,429.4190
August 7
2,524.3215
August 1
2,396.4305
August 8
2,551.6490
August 2
2,434.8930
August 9
2,560.9395
Average weekly
2,419.6202
Average weekly
2,518.9427
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 1.0469 manats or 3.6 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.5267 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
July 29
27.8576
August 5
28.0011
July 30
27.9634
August 6
27.9458
July 31
28.0549
August 7
28.4464
August 1
27.5001
August 8
29.1922
August 2
27.5375
August 9
29.0480
Average weekly
27.7827
Average weekly
28.5267
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 23.13 manats or 1.6 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,460.8967 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
July 29
1,473.6110
August 5
1,450.5505
July 30
1,494.7590
August 6
1,455.0470
July 31
1,493.0930
August 7
1,453.1005
August 1
1,463.3770
August 8
1,472.1065
August 2
1,449.0205
August 9
1,473.6790
Average weekly
1,474.7721
Average weekly
1,460.8967
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 35.3 manats or 1.4 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,429.0807 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
July 29
2,599.2405
August 5
2,399.6605
July 30
2,634.8555
August 6
2,439.5255
July 31
2,597.5150
August 7
2,440.3840
August 1
2,584.4335
August 8
2,430.8725
August 2
2,446.0705
August 9
2,434.9610
Average weekly
2,572.4230
Average weekly
2,429.0807
