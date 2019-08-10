Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 90.5 manats or 3.5 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,518.9427 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

July 29

2,414.4080

August 5

2,470.4485

July 30

2,422.9505

August 6

2,487.3550

July 31

2,429.4190

August 7

2,524.3215

August 1

2,396.4305

August 8

2,551.6490

August 2

2,434.8930

August 9

2,560.9395

Average weekly

2,419.6202

Average weekly

2,518.9427

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 1.0469 manats or 3.6 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.5267 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

July 29

27.8576

August 5

28.0011

July 30

27.9634

August 6

27.9458

July 31

28.0549

August 7

28.4464

August 1

27.5001

August 8

29.1922

August 2

27.5375

August 9

29.0480

Average weekly

27.7827

Average weekly

28.5267

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 23.13 manats or 1.6 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,460.8967 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

July 29

1,473.6110

August 5

1,450.5505

July 30

1,494.7590

August 6

1,455.0470

July 31

1,493.0930

August 7

1,453.1005

August 1

1,463.3770

August 8

1,472.1065

August 2

1,449.0205

August 9

1,473.6790

Average weekly

1,474.7721

Average weekly

1,460.8967

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 35.3 manats or 1.4 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,429.0807 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

July 29

2,599.2405

August 5

2,399.6605

July 30

2,634.8555

August 6

2,439.5255

July 31

2,597.5150

August 7

2,440.3840

August 1

2,584.4335

August 8

2,430.8725

August 2

2,446.0705

August 9

2,434.9610

Average weekly

2,572.4230

Average weekly

2,429.0807

