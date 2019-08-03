Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 20.485 manats or 1.01 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,419.6202 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

July 22

2,426.7925

July 29

2,414.4080

July 23

2,408.8065

July 30

2,422.9505

July 24

2,414.3570

July 31

2,429.4190

July 25

2,418.0800

Aug. 1

2,396.4305

July 26

2,406.9025

Aug. 2

2,434.8930

Average weekly

2,414.9877

Average weekly

2,419.6202

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.3201 manats or 1.01 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 27.7827 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

July 22

27.7878

July 29

27.8576

July 23

27.5736

July 30

27.9634

July 24

27.9761

July 31

28.0549

July 25

28.0593

Aug. 1

27.5001

July 26

27.8749

Aug. 2

27.5375

Average weekly

27.8543

Average weekly

27.7827

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 24.5905 manats or 1.66 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,474.7721 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

July 22

1,445.6375

July 29

1,473.6110

July 23

1,436.0580

July 30

1,494.7590

July 24

1,459.9600

July 31

1,493.0930

July 25

1,494.2235

Aug. 1

1,463.3770

July 26

1,472.1575

Aug. 2

1,449.0205

Average weekly

1,461.6073

Average weekly

1,474.7721

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 153.17 manats or 5.89 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,572.423 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

July 22

2,575.9250

July 29

2,599.2405

July 23

2,582.7165

July 30

2,634.8555

July 24

2,587.6295

July 31

2,597.5150

July 25

2,620.9410

Aug. 1

2,584.4335

July 26

2,598.5350

Aug. 2

2,446.0705

Average weekly

2,593,1494

Average weekly

2,572.4230

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source