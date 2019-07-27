Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 19.89 manats or 0.81 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,414.9877 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

July 15

2,399.6180

July 22

2,426.7925

July 16

2,404.2930

July 23

2,408.8065

July 17

2,388.8655

July 24

2,414.3570

July 18

2,419.2700

July 25

2,418.0800

July 19

2,451.8505

July 26

2,406.9025

Average weekly

2,412.7794

Average weekly

2,414.9877

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.0871 manats or 0.31 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 27.8543 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

July 15

25.8483

July 22

27.7878

July 16

26.0885

July 23

27.5736

July 17

26.5225

July 24

27.9761

July 18

27.3571

July 25

28.0593

July 19

27.8847

July 26

27.8749

Average weekly

26.7402

Average weekly

27.8543

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 26.52 manats or 1.83 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,461.6073 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

July 15

1,416.4400

July 22

1,445.6375

July 16

1,431.0770

July 23

1,436.0580

July 17

1,429.1390

July 24

1,459.9600

July 18

1,445.6120

July 25

1,494.2235

July 19

1,455.2935

July 26

1,472.1575

Average weekly

1,435.5123

Average weekly

1,461.6073

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 22.61 manats or 0.88 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,593.1494 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

July 15

2,646.2880

July 22

2,575.9250

July 16

2,660.0920

July 23

2,582.7165

July 17

2,593.1120

July 24

2,587.6295

July 18

2,624.8000

July 25

2,620.9410

July 19

2,597.6935

July 26

2,598.5350

Average weekly

2,624,3971

Average weekly

2,593.1494

