Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 19.89 manats or 0.81 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,414.9877 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
July 15
2,399.6180
July 22
2,426.7925
July 16
2,404.2930
July 23
2,408.8065
July 17
2,388.8655
July 24
2,414.3570
July 18
2,419.2700
July 25
2,418.0800
July 19
2,451.8505
July 26
2,406.9025
Average weekly
2,412.7794
Average weekly
2,414.9877
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.0871 manats or 0.31 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 27.8543 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
July 15
25.8483
July 22
27.7878
July 16
26.0885
July 23
27.5736
July 17
26.5225
July 24
27.9761
July 18
27.3571
July 25
28.0593
July 19
27.8847
July 26
27.8749
Average weekly
26.7402
Average weekly
27.8543
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 26.52 manats or 1.83 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,461.6073 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
July 15
1,416.4400
July 22
1,445.6375
July 16
1,431.0770
July 23
1,436.0580
July 17
1,429.1390
July 24
1,459.9600
July 18
1,445.6120
July 25
1,494.2235
July 19
1,455.2935
July 26
1,472.1575
Average weekly
1,435.5123
Average weekly
1,461.6073
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 22.61 manats or 0.88 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,593.1494 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
July 15
2,646.2880
July 22
2,575.9250
July 16
2,660.0920
July 23
2,582.7165
July 17
2,593.1120
July 24
2,587.6295
July 18
2,624.8000
July 25
2,620.9410
July 19
2,597.6935
July 26
2,598.5350
Average weekly
2,624,3971
Average weekly
2,593.1494
