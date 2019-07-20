Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 52.2325 manats or 2.2 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,412.7794 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

July 8

2,379.4135

July 15

2,399.6180

July 9

2,373.4720

July 16

2,404.2930

July 10

2,368.5590

July 17

2,388.8655

July 11

2,421.5990

July 18

2,419.2700

July 12

2,393.0730

July 19

2,451.8505

Average weekly

2,387.2233

Average weekly

2,412.7794

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 2.0364 manats or 7.88 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 26.7402 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

July 8

25.5502

July 15

25.8483

July 9

25.6092

July 16

26.0885

July 10

25.6488

July 17

26.5225

July 11

25.9964

July 18

27.3571

July 12

25.7306

July 19

27.8847

Average weekly

25.7070

Average weekly

26.7402

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 38.8535 manats or 2.7 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,435.5123 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

July 8

1,381.4540

July 15

1,416.4400

July 9

1,382.3550

July 16

1,431.0770

July 10

1,379.3205

July 17

1,429.1390

July 11

1,407.3195

July 18

1,445.6120

July 12

1,402.9930

July 19

1,455.2935

Average weekly

1,390.6884

Average weekly

1,435.5123

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 48.5945 manats or 1.84 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,624.3971 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

July 8

2,663.1095

July 15

2,646.2880

July 9

2,648.3535

July 16

2,660.0920

July 10

2,633.8100

July 17

2,593.1120

July 11

2,713.9990

July 18

2,624.8000

July 12

2,645.2850

July 19

2,597.6935

Average weekly

2,660.9114

Average weekly

2,624,3971

