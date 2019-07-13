Baku, Azerbaijan, July 13

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 13.6595 manats or 0.6 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,387.2233 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

July 1

2,367.1650

July 8

2,379.4135

July 2

2,364.9635

July 9

2,373.4720

July 3

2,426.1550

July 10

2,368.5590

July 4

2,412.8440

July 11

2,421.5990

July 5

2,409.9965

July 12

2,393.0730

Average weekly

2,396.2248

Average weekly

2,387.2233

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.1804 manats or 0.7 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.707 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

July 1

25.8907

July 8

25.5502

July 2

25.8231

July 9

25.6092

July 3

26.0514

July 10

25.6488

July 4

26.0386

July 11

25.9964

July 5

25.9590

July 12

25.7306

Average weekly

25.9526

Average weekly

25.7070

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 21.539 manats or 1.6 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,390.6884 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

July 1

1,420.9280

July 8

1,381.4540

July 2

1,420.9960

July 9

1,382.3550

July 3

1,412.0115

July 10

1,379.3205

July 4

1,423.8860

July 11

1,407.3195

July 5

1,421.6250

July 12

1,402.9930

Average weekly

1,419.8893

Average weekly

1,390.6884

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 17.8245 manats or 0.7 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,660.9114 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

July 1

2,614.4045

July 8

2,663.1095

July 2

2,635.4590

July 9

2,648.3535

July 3

2,657.2530

July 10

2,633.8100

July 4

2,650.5635

July 11

2,713.9990

July 5

2,656.2925

July 12

2,645.2850

Average weekly

2,642.7945

Average weekly

2,660.9114

Follow the author on Twitter: @1nasirzade

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source