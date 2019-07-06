Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 42.8315 manats or 1.8 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,396.2248 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

June 24

2,384.1395

July 1

2,367.1650

June 25

2,441.2850

July 2

2,364.9635

June 26

–

July 3

2,426.1550

June 27

2,391.0840

July 4

2,412.8440

June 28

2,412.7845

July 5

2,409.9965

Average weekly

2,407.3232

Average weekly

2,396.2248

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.0683 manats or 0.26 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.959 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

June 24

26.0647

July 1

25.8907

June 25

26.3207

July 2

25.8231

June 26

–

July 3

26.0514

June 27

25.9233

July 4

26.0386

June 28

26.0143

July 5

25.9590

Average weekly

26.0807

Average weekly

25.9526

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 0.697 manats or 0.5 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,419.8893 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

June 24

1,380.5955

July 1

1,420.9280

June 25

1,384.9305

July 2

1,420.9960

June 26

–

July 3

1,412.0115

June 27

1,382.4315

July 4

1,423.8860

June 28

1,386.6220

July 5

1,421.6250

Average weekly

1,383.6449

Average weekly

1,419,8893

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 41.888 manats or 1.6 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,642.7945 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

June 24

2,579.1550

July 1

2,614.4045

June 25

2,599.4700

July 2

2,635.4590

June 26

–

July 3

2,657.2530

June 27

2,599.0025

July 4

2,650.5635

June 28

2,655.2045

July 5

2,656.2925

Average weekly

2,608.208

Average weekly

2,642,7945

