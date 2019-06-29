Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 28.645 manats or 1.2 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,407.3232 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

June 17

2,286.4405

June 24

2,384.1395

June 18

2,281.3745

June 25

2,441.2850

June 19

2,287.5285

June 26

–

June 20

2,343.5945

June 27

2,391.0840

June 21

2,386.6980

June 28

2,412.7845

Average weekly

2,317.1272

Average weekly

2,407.3232

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.0504 manats or 0.2 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 26.0807 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

June 17

25.3940

June 24

26.0647

June 18

25.2642

June 25

26.3207

June 19

25.4777

June 26

–

June 20

25.9025

June 27

25.9233

June 21

26.3128

June 28

26.0143

Average weekly

25.6702

Average weekly

26.0807

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 6.0305 manats or 0.4 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,383.6449 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

June 17

1,383.3920

June 24

1,380.5955

June 18

1,347.5475

June 25

1,384.9305

June 19

1,364.0630

June 26

–

June 20

1,383.2050

June 27

1,382.4315

June 21

1,379.0910

June 28

1,386.6220

Average weekly

1,371.4597

Average weekly

1,383.6449

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 76.0495 manats or 2.9 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,608.208 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

June 17

2,465.2210

June 24

2,579.1550

June 18

2,486.3435

June 25

2,599.4700

June 19

2,525.4010

June 26

–

June 20

2,560.3275

June 27

2,599.0025

June 21

2,536.2470

June 28

2,655.2045

Average weekly

2,514.708

Average weekly

2,608.208

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source