Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 100.2575 manats or 4.4 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,317.1272 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

June 10

2,258.0590

June 17

2,286.4405

June 11

2,259.0535

June 18

2,281.3745

June 12

2,265.1565

June 19

2,287.5285

June 13

2,269.2450

June 20

2,343.5945

June 14

2,286.4405

June 21

2,386.6980

Average weekly

2,267.5909

Average weekly

2,317.1272

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.9188 manats or 3.6 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.6702 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

June 10

25.1671

June 17

25.3940

June 11

25.0239

June 18

25.2642

June 12

25.1684

June 19

25.4777

June 13

25.1396

June 20

25.9025

June 14

25.3940

June 21

26.3128

Average weekly

25.1786

Average weekly

25.6702

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 4.301 manats or 0.3 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,371.4597 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

June 10

1,369.8600

June 17

1,383.3920

June 11

1,371.1180

June 18

1,347.5475

June 12

1,391.4500

June 19

1,364.0630

June 13

1,381.4880

June 20

1,383.2050

June 14

1,383.3920

June 21

1,379.0910

Average weekly

1,379.4616

Average weekly

1,371.4597

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 71.026 manats or 2.88 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,514.708 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

June 10

2,306.8065

June 17

2,465.2210

June 11

2,344.5295

June 18

2,486.3435

June 12

2,379.9745

June 19

2,525.4010

June 13

2,393.9740

June 20

2,560.3275

June 14

2,465.2210

June 21

2,536.2470

Average weekly

2,378.1011

Average weekly

2,514.708

