Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22
By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 100.2575 manats or 4.4 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,317.1272 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
June 10
2,258.0590
June 17
2,286.4405
June 11
2,259.0535
June 18
2,281.3745
June 12
2,265.1565
June 19
2,287.5285
June 13
2,269.2450
June 20
2,343.5945
June 14
2,286.4405
June 21
2,386.6980
Average weekly
2,267.5909
Average weekly
2,317.1272
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.9188 manats or 3.6 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.6702 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
June 10
25.1671
June 17
25.3940
June 11
25.0239
June 18
25.2642
June 12
25.1684
June 19
25.4777
June 13
25.1396
June 20
25.9025
June 14
25.3940
June 21
26.3128
Average weekly
25.1786
Average weekly
25.6702
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 4.301 manats or 0.3 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,371.4597 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
June 10
1,369.8600
June 17
1,383.3920
June 11
1,371.1180
June 18
1,347.5475
June 12
1,391.4500
June 19
1,364.0630
June 13
1,381.4880
June 20
1,383.2050
June 14
1,383.3920
June 21
1,379.0910
Average weekly
1,379.4616
Average weekly
1,371.4597
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 71.026 manats or 2.88 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,514.708 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
June 10
2,306.8065
June 17
2,465.2210
June 11
2,344.5295
June 18
2,486.3435
June 12
2,379.9745
June 19
2,525.4010
June 13
2,393.9740
June 20
2,560.3275
June 14
2,465.2210
June 21
2,536.2470
Average weekly
2,378.1011
Average weekly
2,514.708
Follow the author on Twitter: @1nasirzade
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Leave a Reply