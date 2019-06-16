Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 28.3815 manats or 1.3 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,267.5909 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

June 3

2,231.3775

June 10

2,258.0590

June 4

2,249.2530

June 11

2,259.0535

June 5

–

June 12

2,265.1565

June 6

–

June 13

2,269.2450

June 7

2,265.9300

June 14

2,286.4405

Average weekly

2,248.8535

Average weekly

2,267.5909

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.2269 manats or 0.9 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.1786 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

June 3

24.8961

June 10

25.1671

June 4

25.0631

June 11

25.0239

June 5

–

June 12

25.1684

June 6

–

June 13

25.1396

June 7

25.3030

June 14

25.3940

Average weekly

25.0874

Average weekly

25.1786

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 9.6016 manats or 0.9 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,379.4616 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

June 3

1,362.6350

June 10

1,369.8600

June 4

1,393.6175

June 11

1,371.1180

June 5

–

June 12

1,391.4500

June 6

–

June 13

1,381.4880

June 7

1,368.4065

June 14

1,383.3920

Average weekly

1,374.8863

Average weekly

1,379.4616

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 71.2946 manats or 3.09 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,378.1011 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

June 3

2,287.5285

June 10

2,306.8065

June 4

2,253.0610

June 11

2,344.5295

June 5

–

June 12

2,379.9745

June 6

–

June 13

2,393.9740

June 7

2,299.9470

June 14

2,465.2210

Average weekly

2,280.1788

Average weekly

2,378.1011

