Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Over the week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 34.5525 manats or 1.5 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,248.8535 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

May 27

2,187.5430

June 3

2,231.3775

May 28

–

June 4

2,249.2530

May 29

2,178.4990

June 5

–

May 30

2,172.5065

June 6

–

May 31

2,197.5390

June 7

2,265.9300

Average weekly

2,184.0209

Average weekly

2,248.8535

Over the week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.4069 manats or 1.6 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.0874 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

May 27

24.8578

June 3

24.8961

May 28

–

June 4

25.0631

May 29

24.4726

June 5

–

May 30

24.4624

June 6

–

May 31

24.6979

June 7

25.3030

Average weekly

24.6227

Average weekly

25.0874

Over the week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 5.7715 manats or 0.4 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,374.8863 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

May 27

1,366.7150

June 3

1,362.6350

May 28

–

June 4

1,393.6175

May 29

1,358.9630

June 5

–

May 30

1,347.5050

June 6

–

May 31

1,350.3100

June 7

1,368.4065

Average weekly

1,355.8732

Average weekly

1,374.8863

Over the week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 12.4185 manats or 0.5 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,280.1788 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

May 27

2,263.8050

June 3

2,287.5285

May 28

–

June 4

2,253.0610

May 29

2,290.3930

June 5

–

May 30

2,277.2605

June 6

–

May 31

2,326.9685

June 7

2,299.9470

Average weekly

2,289.6068

Average weekly

2,280.1788

