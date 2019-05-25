Baku, Azerbaijan, May 25

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

Over the week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 12.5715 manats or 0.6 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,170.1775 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

May 13

2,183.0125

May 20

2,169.9990

May 14

2,209.1160

May 21

2,168.6475

May 15

2,201.6445

May 22

2,165.4430

May 16

2,204.0840

May 23

2,164.2275

May 17

2,187.0500

May 24

2,182.5705

Average weekly

2,196.9814

Average weekly

2,170.1775

Over the week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.2286 manats or 0.9 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 24.5927 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

May 13

24.9944

May 20

24.5466

May 14

25.1851

May 21

24.5459

May 15

25.1472

May 22

24.5601

May 16

25.1434

May 23

24.5358

May 17

24.7221

May 24

24.7752

Average weekly

25.0384

Average weekly

24.5927

Over the week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 35.3345 manats or 2.5 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,379.1318 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

May 13

1,451.4515

May 20

1,400.0690

May 14

1,467.7630

May 21

1,393.9150

May 15

1,456.4580

May 22

1,379.2950

May 16

1,439.5090

May 23

1,357.6455

May 17

1,412.2070

May 24

1,364.7345

Average weekly

1,445.4777

Average weekly

1,379.1318

Over the week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 0.6545 manats or 0.03 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,248.1038 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

May 13

2,273.1040

May 20

2,244.4165

May 14

2,262.1475

May 21

2,276.0110

May 15

2,277.7875

May 22

2,245.1050

May 16

2,272.3645

May 23

2,231.2245

May 17

2,262.6575

May 24

2,243.7620

Average weekly

2,269.6122

Average weekly

2,248.1038

