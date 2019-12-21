BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Dec. 9

1.7

Dec. 16

1.7

Dec. 10

1.7

Dec. 17

1.7

Dec. 11

1.7

Dec. 18

1.7

Dec. 12

1.7

Dec. 19

1.7

Dec. 13

1.7

Dec. 20

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.03 manat or 0.2 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8921 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Dec. 9

1.8796

Dec. 16

1.8926

Dec. 10

1.8813

Dec. 17

1.8950

Dec. 11

1.8853

Dec. 18

1.8923

Dec. 12

1.8941

Dec. 19

1.8914

Dec. 13

1.8991

Dec. 20

1.8896

Average weekly

1.8879

Average weekly

1.8921

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA decreased by 0.0002 manat or 0.7 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0272 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Dec. 9

0.0267

Dec. 16

0.0271

Dec. 10

0.0268

Dec. 17

0.0272

Dec. 11

0.0267

Dec. 18

0.0272

Dec. 12

0.0269

Dec. 19

0.0272

Dec. 13

0.0271

Dec. 20

0.0273

Average weekly

0.0268

Average weekly

0.0272

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.062 manat (2.1 percent).

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.289 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Dec. 9

0.2939

Dec. 16

0.2924

Dec. 10

0.2926

Dec. 17

0.2906

Dec. 11

0.2928

Dec. 18

0.2888

Dec. 12

0.2930

Dec. 19

0.2870

Dec. 13

0.2940

Dec. 20

0.2862

Average weekly

0.2933

Average weekly

0.2890

