BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Dec. 2

1.7

Dec. 9

1.7

Dec. 3

1.7

Dec. 10

1.7

Dec. 4

1.7

Dec. 11

1.7

Dec. 5

1.7

Dec. 12

1.7

Dec. 6

1.7

Dec. 13

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.195 manat or 1 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was nearly 1.8879 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Dec. 2

1.8731

Dec. 9

1.8796

Dec. 3

1.8726

Dec. 10

1.8813

Dec. 4

1.8728

Dec. 11

1.8853

Dec. 5

1.8841

Dec. 12

1.8941

Dec. 6

1.8883

Dec. 13

1.8991

Average weekly

1.8782

Average weekly

1.8879

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA decreased by 0.0004 manat or 0.7 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0268 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Dec. 2

0.0264

Dec. 9

0.0267

Dec. 3

0.0265

Dec. 10

0.0268

Dec. 4

0.0265

Dec. 11

0.0267

Dec. 5

0.0266

Dec. 12

0.0269

Dec. 6

0.0267

Dec. 13

0.0271

Average weekly

0.0265

Average weekly

0.0268

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.001 manat or less than 0.1 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2933 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Dec. 2

0.2956

Dec. 9

0.2939

Dec. 3

0.2960

Dec. 10

0.2926

Dec. 4

0.2958

Dec. 11

0.2928

Dec. 5

0.2955

Dec. 12

0.2930

Dec. 6

0.2955

Dec. 13

0.2940

Average weekly

0.2957

Average weekly

0.2933

