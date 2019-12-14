BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14
By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
Dec. 2
1.7
Dec. 9
1.7
Dec. 3
1.7
Dec. 10
1.7
Dec. 4
1.7
Dec. 11
1.7
Dec. 5
1.7
Dec. 12
1.7
Dec. 6
1.7
Dec. 13
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.195 manat or 1 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was nearly 1.8879 manat.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
Dec. 2
1.8731
Dec. 9
1.8796
Dec. 3
1.8726
Dec. 10
1.8813
Dec. 4
1.8728
Dec. 11
1.8853
Dec. 5
1.8841
Dec. 12
1.8941
Dec. 6
1.8883
Dec. 13
1.8991
Average weekly
1.8782
Average weekly
1.8879
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA decreased by 0.0004 manat or 0.7 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0268 manat.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
Dec. 2
0.0264
Dec. 9
0.0267
Dec. 3
0.0265
Dec. 10
0.0268
Dec. 4
0.0265
Dec. 11
0.0267
Dec. 5
0.0266
Dec. 12
0.0269
Dec. 6
0.0267
Dec. 13
0.0271
Average weekly
0.0265
Average weekly
0.0268
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.001 manat or less than 0.1 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2933 manat.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
Dec. 2
0.2956
Dec. 9
0.2939
Dec. 3
0.2960
Dec. 10
0.2926
Dec. 4
0.2958
Dec. 11
0.2928
Dec. 5
0.2955
Dec. 12
0.2930
Dec. 6
0.2955
Dec. 13
0.2940
Average weekly
0.2957
Average weekly
0.2933
