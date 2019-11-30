BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Nov. 18

–

Nov. 25

1.7

Nov. 19

1.7

Nov. 26

1.7

Nov. 20

1.7

Nov. 27

1.7

Nov. 21

1.7

Nov. 28

1.7

Nov. 22

1.7

Nov. 29

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.019 manat or 0.1 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was nearly 1.8722 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Nov. 18

1.8804

Nov. 25

1.8737

Nov. 19

1.8828

Nov. 26

1.8723

Nov. 20

1.8823

Nov. 27

1.8720

Nov. 21

1.8828

Nov. 28

1.8711

Nov. 22

1.8808

Nov. 29

1.8718

Average weekly

1.8818

Average weekly

1.8722

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA increased by 0.0001 manat or 0.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0266 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Nov. 18

0.0267

Nov. 25

0.0266

Nov. 19

0.0266

Nov. 26

0.0266

Nov. 20

0.0266

Nov. 27

0.0266

Nov. 21

0.0266

Nov. 28

0.0266

Nov. 22

0.0267

Nov. 29

0.0265

Average weekly

0.0266

Average weekly

0.0266

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.024 manat or 0.8 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2955 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Nov. 18

0.2957

Nov. 25

0.2975

Nov. 19

0.2962

Nov. 26

0.2960

Nov. 20

0.2978

Nov. 27

0.2947

Nov. 21

0.2982

Nov. 28

0.2944

Nov. 22

0.2983

Nov. 29

0.2951

Average weekly

0.2972

Average weekly

0.2955

—

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source