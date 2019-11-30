BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30
By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
Nov. 18
–
Nov. 25
1.7
Nov. 19
1.7
Nov. 26
1.7
Nov. 20
1.7
Nov. 27
1.7
Nov. 21
1.7
Nov. 28
1.7
Nov. 22
1.7
Nov. 29
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.019 manat or 0.1 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was nearly 1.8722 manat.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
Nov. 18
1.8804
Nov. 25
1.8737
Nov. 19
1.8828
Nov. 26
1.8723
Nov. 20
1.8823
Nov. 27
1.8720
Nov. 21
1.8828
Nov. 28
1.8711
Nov. 22
1.8808
Nov. 29
1.8718
Average weekly
1.8818
Average weekly
1.8722
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA increased by 0.0001 manat or 0.4 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0266 manat.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
Nov. 18
0.0267
Nov. 25
0.0266
Nov. 19
0.0266
Nov. 26
0.0266
Nov. 20
0.0266
Nov. 27
0.0266
Nov. 21
0.0266
Nov. 28
0.0266
Nov. 22
0.0267
Nov. 29
0.0265
Average weekly
0.0266
Average weekly
0.0266
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.024 manat or 0.8 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2955 manat.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
Nov. 18
0.2957
Nov. 25
0.2975
Nov. 19
0.2962
Nov. 26
0.2960
Nov. 20
0.2978
Nov. 27
0.2947
Nov. 21
0.2982
Nov. 28
0.2944
Nov. 22
0.2983
Nov. 29
0.2951
Average weekly
0.2972
Average weekly
0.2955
