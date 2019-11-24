BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Nov. 11

1.7

Nov. 18

–

Nov. 12

1.7

Nov. 19

1.7

Nov. 13

1.7

Nov. 20

1.7

Nov. 14

1.7

Nov. 21

1.7

Nov. 15

1.7

Nov. 22

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.004 manat or 0.02 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was nearly 1.8818 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Nov. 11

–

Nov. 18

1.8804

Nov. 12

1.8757

Nov. 19

1.8828

Nov. 13

1.8725

Nov. 20

1.8823

Nov. 14

1.8701

Nov. 21

1.8828

Nov. 15

1.8744

Nov. 22

1.8808

Average weekly

1.8732

Average weekly

1.8818

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0266 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Nov. 11

–

Nov. 18

0.0267

Nov. 12

0.0266

Nov. 19

0.0266

Nov. 13

0.0265

Nov. 20

0.0266

Nov. 14

0.0264

Nov. 21

0.0266

Nov. 15

0.0266

Nov. 22

0.0267

Average weekly

0.0265

Average weekly

0.0266

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.026 manat or 1 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was nearly 0.2972 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Nov. 11

–

Nov. 18

0.2957

Nov. 12

0.2945

Nov. 19

0.2962

Nov. 13

0.2943

Nov. 20

0.2978

Nov. 14

0.2948

Nov. 21

0.2982

Nov. 15

0.2954

Nov. 22

0.2983

Average weekly

0.2947

Average weekly

0.2972

