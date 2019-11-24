BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24
By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
Nov. 11
1.7
Nov. 18
–
Nov. 12
1.7
Nov. 19
1.7
Nov. 13
1.7
Nov. 20
1.7
Nov. 14
1.7
Nov. 21
1.7
Nov. 15
1.7
Nov. 22
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.004 manat or 0.02 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was nearly 1.8818 manat.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
Nov. 11
–
Nov. 18
1.8804
Nov. 12
1.8757
Nov. 19
1.8828
Nov. 13
1.8725
Nov. 20
1.8823
Nov. 14
1.8701
Nov. 21
1.8828
Nov. 15
1.8744
Nov. 22
1.8808
Average weekly
1.8732
Average weekly
1.8818
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0266 manat.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
Nov. 11
–
Nov. 18
0.0267
Nov. 12
0.0266
Nov. 19
0.0266
Nov. 13
0.0265
Nov. 20
0.0266
Nov. 14
0.0264
Nov. 21
0.0266
Nov. 15
0.0266
Nov. 22
0.0267
Average weekly
0.0265
Average weekly
0.0266
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.026 manat or 1 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was nearly 0.2972 manat.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
Nov. 11
–
Nov. 18
0.2957
Nov. 12
0.2945
Nov. 19
0.2962
Nov. 13
0.2943
Nov. 20
0.2978
Nov. 14
0.2948
Nov. 21
0.2982
Nov. 15
0.2954
Nov. 22
0.2983
Average weekly
0.2947
Average weekly
0.2972
