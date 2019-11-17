BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

By Eldar Janashvili

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Nov. 4

1.7

Nov. 11

1.7

Nov. 5

1.7

Nov. 12

1.7

Nov. 6

1.7

Nov. 13

1.7

Nov. 7

1.7

Nov. 14

1.7

Nov. 8

1.7

Nov. 15

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.013 manat or 0.1 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was nearly 1.8732 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Nov. 4

1.8986

Nov. 11

–

Nov. 5

1.8911

Nov. 12

1.8757

Nov. 6

1.8820

Nov. 13

1.8725

Nov. 7

1.8800

Nov. 14

1.8701

Nov. 8

1.8782

Nov. 15

1.8744

Average weekly

1.8860

Average weekly

1.8732

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0265 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Nov. 4

0.0268

Nov. 11

–

Nov. 5

0.0268

Nov. 12

0.0266

Nov. 6

0.0268

Nov. 13

0.0265

Nov. 7

0.0267

Nov. 14

0.0264

Nov. 8

0.0267

Nov. 15

0.0266

Average weekly

0.0268

Average weekly

0.0265

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.009 manat or 1 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was nearly 0.2947 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Nov. 4

0.2981

Nov. 11

–

Nov. 5

0.2965

Nov. 12

0.2945

Nov. 6

0.2954

Nov. 13

0.2943

Nov. 7

0.2953

Nov. 14

0.2948

Nov. 8

0.2955

Nov. 15

0.2954

Average weekly

0.2962

Average weekly

0.2947

