BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17
By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
Nov. 4
1.7
Nov. 11
1.7
Nov. 5
1.7
Nov. 12
1.7
Nov. 6
1.7
Nov. 13
1.7
Nov. 7
1.7
Nov. 14
1.7
Nov. 8
1.7
Nov. 15
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.013 manat or 0.1 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was nearly 1.8732 manat.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
Nov. 4
1.8986
Nov. 11
–
Nov. 5
1.8911
Nov. 12
1.8757
Nov. 6
1.8820
Nov. 13
1.8725
Nov. 7
1.8800
Nov. 14
1.8701
Nov. 8
1.8782
Nov. 15
1.8744
Average weekly
1.8860
Average weekly
1.8732
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0265 manat.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
Nov. 4
0.0268
Nov. 11
–
Nov. 5
0.0268
Nov. 12
0.0266
Nov. 6
0.0268
Nov. 13
0.0265
Nov. 7
0.0267
Nov. 14
0.0264
Nov. 8
0.0267
Nov. 15
0.0266
Average weekly
0.0268
Average weekly
0.0265
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.009 manat or 1 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was nearly 0.2947 manat.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
Nov. 4
0.2981
Nov. 11
–
Nov. 5
0.2965
Nov. 12
0.2945
Nov. 6
0.2954
Nov. 13
0.2943
Nov. 7
0.2953
Nov. 14
0.2948
Nov. 8
0.2955
Nov. 15
0.2954
Average weekly
0.2962
Average weekly
0.2947
—
