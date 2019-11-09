BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Oct. 28

1.7

Nov. 4

1.7

Oct. 29

1.7

Nov. 5

1.7

Oct. 30

1.7

Nov. 6

1.7

Oct. 31

1.7

Nov. 7

1.7

Nov. 1

1.7

Nov. 8

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.0204 manat or 1.1 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was nearly 1.8860 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Oct. 28

1.8840

Nov. 4

1.8986

Oct. 29

1.8859

Nov. 5

1.8911

Oct. 30

1.8885

Nov. 6

1.8820

Oct. 31

1.8929

Nov. 7

1.8800

Nov. 1

1.8874

Nov. 8

1.8782

Average weekly

1.8928

Average weekly

1.8860

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA increased by 0.0001 manat (0.3 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0268 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Oct. 28

0.0266

Nov. 4

0.0268

Oct. 29

0.0267

Nov. 5

0.0268

Oct. 30

0.0267

Nov. 6

0.0268

Oct. 31

0.0266

Nov. 7

0.0267

Nov. 1

0.0266

Nov. 8

0.0267

Average weekly

0.0266

Average weekly

0.0268

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.003 manat or 0.9 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was nearly 0.2962 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Oct. 28

0.2935

Nov. 4

0.2981

Oct. 29

0.2902

Nov. 5

0.2965

Oct. 30

0.2928

Nov. 6

0.2954

Oct. 31

0.2952

Nov. 7

0.2953

Nov. 1

0.2948

Nov. 8

0.2955

Average weekly

0.2933

Average weekly

0.2962

