BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2
By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
Oct. 21
1.7
Oct. 28
1.7
Oct. 22
1.7
Oct. 29
1.7
Oct. 23
1.7
Oct. 30
1.7
Oct. 24
1.7
Oct. 31
1.7
Oct. 25
1.7
Nov. 1
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.014 manat or 0.7 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was nearly 1.9 manat.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
Oct. 21
1.8968
Oct. 28
1.8840
Oct. 22
1.8961
Oct. 29
1.8859
Oct. 23
1.8906
Oct. 30
1.8885
Oct. 24
1.8929
Oct. 31
1.8981
Oct. 25
1.8874
Nov. 1
1.8980
Average weekly
1.8928
Average weekly
1.8909
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA increased by 0.0001 manat (0.3 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0266 manat.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
Oct. 21
0.0266
Oct. 28
0.0266
Oct. 22
0.0267
Oct. 29
0.0267
Oct. 23
0.0267
Oct. 30
0.0266
Oct. 24
0.0266
Oct. 31
0.0267
Oct. 25
0.0266
Nov. 1
0.0265
Average weekly
0.0266
Average weekly
0.0266
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.003 manat or 1 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was nearly 0.3 manat.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
Oct. 21
0.2935
Oct. 28
0.2947
Oct. 22
0.2902
Oct. 29
0.2967
Oct. 23
0.2928
Oct. 30
0.2948
Oct. 24
0.2952
Oct. 31
0.2978
Oct. 25
0.2948
Nov. 1
0.2977
Average weekly
0.2933
Average weekly
0.2963
