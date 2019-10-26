Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26
By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
Oct. 14
1.7
Oct. 21
1.7
Oct. 15
1.7
Oct. 22
1.7
Oct. 16
1.7
Oct. 23
1.7
Oct. 17
1.7
Oct. 24
1.7
Oct. 18
1.7
Oct. 25
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.0094 manat or 0.4 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was nearly 1.9 manat.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
Oct. 14
1.8752
Oct. 21
1.8968
Oct. 15
1.8748
Oct. 22
1.8961
Oct. 16
1.8751
Oct. 23
1.8906
Oct. 17
1.8829
Oct. 24
1.8929
Oct. 18
1.8907
Oct. 25
1.8874
Average weekly
1.8797
Average weekly
1.8928
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0266 manat.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
Oct. 14
0.0265
Oct. 21
0.0266
Oct. 15
0.0264
Oct. 22
0.0267
Oct. 16
0.0264
Oct. 23
0.0267
Oct. 17
0.0265
Oct. 24
0.0266
Oct. 18
0.0265
Oct. 25
0.0266
Average weekly
0.0264
Average weekly
0.0266
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.0013 manat or 0.4 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was nearly 0.3 manat.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
Oct. 14
0.2883
Oct. 21
0.2935
Oct. 15
0.2873
Oct. 22
0.2902
Oct. 16
0.2870
Oct. 23
0.2928
Oct. 17
0.2890
Oct. 24
0.2952
Oct. 18
0.2924
Oct. 25
0.2948
Average weekly
0.2888
Average weekly
0.2933
—
Follow the author on Twitter: @kamala_mammadli
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Leave a Reply