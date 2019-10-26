Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Oct. 14

1.7

Oct. 21

1.7

Oct. 15

1.7

Oct. 22

1.7

Oct. 16

1.7

Oct. 23

1.7

Oct. 17

1.7

Oct. 24

1.7

Oct. 18

1.7

Oct. 25

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.0094 manat or 0.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was nearly 1.9 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Oct. 14

1.8752

Oct. 21

1.8968

Oct. 15

1.8748

Oct. 22

1.8961

Oct. 16

1.8751

Oct. 23

1.8906

Oct. 17

1.8829

Oct. 24

1.8929

Oct. 18

1.8907

Oct. 25

1.8874

Average weekly

1.8797

Average weekly

1.8928

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0266 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Oct. 14

0.0265

Oct. 21

0.0266

Oct. 15

0.0264

Oct. 22

0.0267

Oct. 16

0.0264

Oct. 23

0.0267

Oct. 17

0.0265

Oct. 24

0.0266

Oct. 18

0.0265

Oct. 25

0.0266

Average weekly

0.0264

Average weekly

0.0266

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.0013 manat or 0.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was nearly 0.3 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Oct. 14

0.2883

Oct. 21

0.2935

Oct. 15

0.2873

Oct. 22

0.2902

Oct. 16

0.2870

Oct. 23

0.2928

Oct. 17

0.2890

Oct. 24

0.2952

Oct. 18

0.2924

Oct. 25

0.2948

Average weekly

0.2888

Average weekly

0.2933

—

Follow the author on Twitter: @kamala_mammadli

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source