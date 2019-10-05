Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 5

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Sept. 23

1.7

Sept. 30

1.7

Sept. 24

1.7

Oct. 1

1.7

Sept. 25

1.7

Oct. 2

1.7

Sept. 26

1.7

Oct. 3

1.7

Sept. 27

1.7

Oct. 4

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.0059 manats or 0.3 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8595 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Sept. 23

1.8739

Sept. 30

1.8592

Sept. 24

1.8684

Oct. 1

1.8515

Sept. 25

1.8692

Oct. 2

1.8587

Sept. 26

1.8635

Oct. 3

1.8629

Sept. 27

1.8568

Oct. 4

1.8651

Average weekly

1.8664

Average weekly

1.8595

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA increased by 0.0001 manats or 0.3 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0209 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Sept. 23

0.0266

Sept. 30

0.0263

Sept. 24

0.0266

Oct. 1

0.0262

Sept. 25

0.0266

Oct. 2

0.0260

Sept. 26

0.0265

Oct. 3

0.0260

Sept. 27

0.0264

Oct. 4

0.0262

Average weekly

0.0265

Average weekly

0.0209

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA increased by 0.0011 manats or 0.5 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2990 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Sept. 23

0.2962

Sept. 30

0.3000

Sept. 24

0.2975

Oct. 1

0.3009

Sept. 25

0.2984

Oct. 2

0.2974

Sept. 26

0.2997

Oct. 3

0.2979

Sept. 27

0.2994

Oct. 4

0.2986

Average weekly

0.2982

Average weekly

0.2990

