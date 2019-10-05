Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 5
By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
Sept. 23
1.7
Sept. 30
1.7
Sept. 24
1.7
Oct. 1
1.7
Sept. 25
1.7
Oct. 2
1.7
Sept. 26
1.7
Oct. 3
1.7
Sept. 27
1.7
Oct. 4
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.0059 manats or 0.3 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8595 manats.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
Sept. 23
1.8739
Sept. 30
1.8592
Sept. 24
1.8684
Oct. 1
1.8515
Sept. 25
1.8692
Oct. 2
1.8587
Sept. 26
1.8635
Oct. 3
1.8629
Sept. 27
1.8568
Oct. 4
1.8651
Average weekly
1.8664
Average weekly
1.8595
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA increased by 0.0001 manats or 0.3 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0209 manats.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
Sept. 23
0.0266
Sept. 30
0.0263
Sept. 24
0.0266
Oct. 1
0.0262
Sept. 25
0.0266
Oct. 2
0.0260
Sept. 26
0.0265
Oct. 3
0.0260
Sept. 27
0.0264
Oct. 4
0.0262
Average weekly
0.0265
Average weekly
0.0209
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA increased by 0.0011 manats or 0.5 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2990 manats.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
Sept. 23
0.2962
Sept. 30
0.3000
Sept. 24
0.2975
Oct. 1
0.3009
Sept. 25
0.2984
Oct. 2
0.2974
Sept. 26
0.2997
Oct. 3
0.2979
Sept. 27
0.2994
Oct. 4
0.2986
Average weekly
0.2982
Average weekly
0.2990
—
Follow the author on Twitter: @kamala_mammadli
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Leave a Reply