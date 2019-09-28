Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28
By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
Sept. 16
1.7
Sept. 23
1.7
Sept. 17
1.7
Sept. 24
1.7
Sept. 18
1.7
Sept. 25
1.7
Sept. 19
1.7
Sept. 26
1.7
Sept. 20
1.7
Sept. 27
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.0171 manats or 0.9 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8664 manats.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
Sept. 16
1.8825
Sept. 23
1.8739
Sept. 17
1.8722
Sept. 24
1.8684
Sept. 18
1.8811
Sept. 25
1.8692
Sept. 19
1.8766
Sept. 26
1.8635
Sept. 20
1.8799
Sept. 27
1.8568
Average weekly
1.8785
Average weekly
1.8664
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA increased by 0.0002 manats or 0.7 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0265 manats.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
Sept. 16
0.0266
Sept. 23
0.0266
Sept. 17
0.0266
Sept. 24
0.0266
Sept. 18
0.0264
Sept. 25
0.0266
Sept. 19
0.0264
Sept. 26
0.0265
Sept. 20
0.0265
Sept. 27
0.0264
Average weekly
0.0265
Average weekly
0.0265
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.0032 manats or 1.1 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2982 manats.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
Sept. 16
0.2964
Sept. 23
0.2962
Sept. 17
0.2967
Sept. 24
0.2975
Sept. 18
0.2982
Sept. 25
0.2984
Sept. 19
0.2990
Sept. 26
0.2997
Sept. 20
0.2973
Sept. 27
0.2994
Average weekly
0.2975
Average weekly
0.2982
