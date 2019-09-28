Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Sept. 16

1.7

Sept. 23

1.7

Sept. 17

1.7

Sept. 24

1.7

Sept. 18

1.7

Sept. 25

1.7

Sept. 19

1.7

Sept. 26

1.7

Sept. 20

1.7

Sept. 27

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.0171 manats or 0.9 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8664 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Sept. 16

1.8825

Sept. 23

1.8739

Sept. 17

1.8722

Sept. 24

1.8684

Sept. 18

1.8811

Sept. 25

1.8692

Sept. 19

1.8766

Sept. 26

1.8635

Sept. 20

1.8799

Sept. 27

1.8568

Average weekly

1.8785

Average weekly

1.8664

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA increased by 0.0002 manats or 0.7 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0265 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Sept. 16

0.0266

Sept. 23

0.0266

Sept. 17

0.0266

Sept. 24

0.0266

Sept. 18

0.0264

Sept. 25

0.0266

Sept. 19

0.0264

Sept. 26

0.0265

Sept. 20

0.0265

Sept. 27

0.0264

Average weekly

0.0265

Average weekly

0.0265

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.0032 manats or 1.1 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2982 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Sept. 16

0.2964

Sept. 23

0.2962

Sept. 17

0.2967

Sept. 24

0.2975

Sept. 18

0.2982

Sept. 25

0.2984

Sept. 19

0.2990

Sept. 26

0.2997

Sept. 20

0.2973

Sept. 27

0.2994

Average weekly

0.2975

Average weekly

0.2982

