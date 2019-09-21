Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Sept. 9

1.7

Sept. 16

1.7

Sept. 10

1.7

Sept. 17

1.7

Sept. 11

1.7

Sept. 18

1.7

Sept. 12

1.7

Sept. 19

1.7

Sept. 13

1.7

Sept. 20

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.0026 manats or 0.1 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8785 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Sept. 9

1.8680

Sept. 16

1.8825

Sept. 10

1.8774

Sept. 17

1.8722

Sept. 11

1.8788

Sept. 18

1.8811

Sept. 12

1.8724

Sept. 19

1.8766

Sept. 13

1.8818

Sept. 20

1.8799

Average weekly

1.8629

Average weekly

1.8785

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA increased by 0.0001 manats or 0.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0265 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Sept. 9

0.0259

Sept. 16

0.0266

Sept. 10

0.0259

Sept. 17

0.0266

Sept. 11

0.0260

Sept. 18

0.0264

Sept. 12

0.0260

Sept. 19

0.0264

Sept. 13

0.0263

Sept. 20

0.0265

Average weekly

0.0260

Average weekly

0.0265

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.0009 manats or 0.3 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2975 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Sept. 9

0.2974

Sept. 16

0.2964

Sept. 10

0.2954

Sept. 17

0.2967

Sept. 11

0.2947

Sept. 18

0.2982

Sept. 12

0.2954

Sept.19

0.2990

Sept. 13

0.3006

Sept. 20

0.2973

Average weekly

0.2967

Average weekly

0.2975

—

