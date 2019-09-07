Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Aug. 26

1.7

Sept. 2

1.7

Aug. 27

1.7

Sept. 3

1.7

Aug. 28

1.7

Sept. 4

1.7

Aug. 29

1.7

Sept. 5

1.7

Aug. 30

1.7

Sept. 6

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.0084 manats or 0.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8689 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Aug. 26

1.8943

Sept. 2

1.8680

Aug. 27

1.8868

Sept. 3

1.8597

Aug. 28

1.8848

Sept. 4

1.8657

Aug. 29

1.8839

Sept. 5

1.8747

Aug. 30

1.8777

Sept. 6

1.8764

Average weekly

1.8855

Average weekly

1.8689

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA decreased by 0.0003 manats or 1.2 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0255 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Aug. 26

0.0257

Sept. 2

0.0254

Aug. 27

0.0257

Sept. 3

0.0255

Aug. 28

0.0256

Sept. 4

0.0254

Aug. 29

0.0255

Sept. 5

0.0257

Aug. 30

0.0255

Sept. 6

0.0257

Average weekly

0.0256

Average weekly

0.0255

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.0073 manats or 2.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2958 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Aug. 26

0.2929

Sept. 2

0.2912

Aug. 27

0.2919

Sept. 3

0.2925

Aug. 28

0.2917

Sept. 4

0.2966

Aug. 29

0.2918

Sept. 5

0.3002

Aug. 30

0.2911

Sept. 6

0.2985

Average weekly

0.2919

Average weekly

0.2958

—-

