Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7
By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
Aug. 26
1.7
Sept. 2
1.7
Aug. 27
1.7
Sept. 3
1.7
Aug. 28
1.7
Sept. 4
1.7
Aug. 29
1.7
Sept. 5
1.7
Aug. 30
1.7
Sept. 6
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.0084 manats or 0.4 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8689 manats.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
Aug. 26
1.8943
Sept. 2
1.8680
Aug. 27
1.8868
Sept. 3
1.8597
Aug. 28
1.8848
Sept. 4
1.8657
Aug. 29
1.8839
Sept. 5
1.8747
Aug. 30
1.8777
Sept. 6
1.8764
Average weekly
1.8855
Average weekly
1.8689
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA decreased by 0.0003 manats or 1.2 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0255 manats.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
Aug. 26
0.0257
Sept. 2
0.0254
Aug. 27
0.0257
Sept. 3
0.0255
Aug. 28
0.0256
Sept. 4
0.0254
Aug. 29
0.0255
Sept. 5
0.0257
Aug. 30
0.0255
Sept. 6
0.0257
Average weekly
0.0256
Average weekly
0.0255
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.0073 manats or 2.4 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2958 manats.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
Aug. 26
0.2929
Sept. 2
0.2912
Aug. 27
0.2919
Sept. 3
0.2925
Aug. 28
0.2917
Sept. 4
0.2966
Aug. 29
0.2918
Sept. 5
0.3002
Aug. 30
0.2911
Sept. 6
0.2985
Average weekly
0.2919
Average weekly
0.2958
