Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10
By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
July 29
1.7
August 5
1.7
July 30
1.7
August 6
1.7
July 31
1.7
August 7
1.7
August 1
1.7
August 8
1.7
August 2
1.7
August 9
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.0114 manats or 0.6 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9022 manats.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
July 29
1.8916
August 5
1.8918
July 30
1.8933
August 6
1.9046
July 31
1.8964
August 7
1.9059
August 1
1.8788
August 8
1.9056
August 2
1.8839
August 9
1.9032
Average weekly
1.8888
Average weekly
1.9022
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA decreased by 0.0001 manats or 1.5 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0267 manats.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
July 29
0.0268
August 5
0.0260
July 30
0.0268
August 6
0.0259
July 31
0.0268
August 7
0.0261
August 1
0.0267
August 8
0.0261
August 2
0.0264
August 9
0.0261
Average weekly
0.0267
Average weekly
0.0260
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.007 manats or 2.2 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.3076 manats.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
July 29
0.2999
August 5
0.3034
July 30
0.3028
August 6
0.3061
July 31
0.3057
August 7
0.3078
August 1
0.3050
August 8
0.3101
August 2
0.3034
August 9
0.3104
Average weekly
0.3034
Average weekly
0.3076
—
Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Leave a Reply