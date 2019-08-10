Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

July 29

1.7

August 5

1.7

July 30

1.7

August 6

1.7

July 31

1.7

August 7

1.7

August 1

1.7

August 8

1.7

August 2

1.7

August 9

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.0114 manats or 0.6 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9022 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

July 29

1.8916

August 5

1.8918

July 30

1.8933

August 6

1.9046

July 31

1.8964

August 7

1.9059

August 1

1.8788

August 8

1.9056

August 2

1.8839

August 9

1.9032

Average weekly

1.8888

Average weekly

1.9022

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA decreased by 0.0001 manats or 1.5 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0267 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

July 29

0.0268

August 5

0.0260

July 30

0.0268

August 6

0.0259

July 31

0.0268

August 7

0.0261

August 1

0.0267

August 8

0.0261

August 2

0.0264

August 9

0.0261

Average weekly

0.0267

Average weekly

0.0260

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.007 manats or 2.2 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.3076 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

July 29

0.2999

August 5

0.3034

July 30

0.3028

August 6

0.3061

July 31

0.3057

August 7

0.3078

August 1

0.3050

August 8

0.3101

August 2

0.3034

August 9

0.3104

Average weekly

0.3034

Average weekly

0.3076

—

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source