Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

July 22

1.7

July 29

1.7

July 23

1.7

July 30

1.7

July 24

1.7

July 31

1.7

July 25

1.7

Aug. 1

1.7

July 26

1.7

Aug. 2

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.0077 manats or 0.41 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8888 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

July 22

1.9069

July 29

1.8916

July 23

1.9027

July 30

1.8933

July 24

1.8947

July 31

1.8964

July 25

1.8929

Aug. 1

1.8788

July 26

1.8951

Aug. 2

1.8839

Average weekly

1.8985

Average weekly

1.8888

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA increased by 0.0004 manats or 1.5 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0267 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

July 22

0.0270

July 29

0.0268

July 23

0.0270

July 30

0.0268

July 24

0.0269

July 31

0.0268

July 25

0.0269

Aug. 1

0.0267

July 26

0.0269

Aug. 2

0.0264

Average weekly

0.0269

Average weekly

0.0267

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.0035 percent or 1.15 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.3034 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

July 22

0.3002

July 29

0.2999

July 23

0.2989

July 30

0.3028

July 24

0.2973

July 31

0.3057

July 25

0.2977

Aug. 1

0.3050

July 26

0.2981

Aug. 2

0.3034

Average weekly

0.2984

Average weekly

0.3034

—

