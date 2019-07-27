Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

July 15

1.7

July 22

1.7

July 16

1.7

July 23

1.7

July 17

1.7

July 24

1.7

July 18

1.7

July 25

1.7

July 19

1.7

July 26

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.0118 manats or 0.62 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8985 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

July 15

1.9162

July 22

1.9069

July 16

1.9142

July 23

1.9027

July 17

1.9066

July 24

1.8947

July 18

1.9102

July 25

1.8929

July 19

1.9142

July 26

1.8951

Average weekly

1.9123

Average weekly

1.8985

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA decreased by 0.0001 manats or 0.37 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0269 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

July 15

0.0269

July 22

0.0270

July 16

0.0271

July 23

0.0270

July 17

0.0270

July 24

0.0269

July 18

0.0270

July 25

0.0269

July 19

0.0271

July 26

0.0269

Average weekly

0.027

Average weekly

0.0269

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.0021 percent or 0.7 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2984 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

July 15

0.2968

July 22

0.3002

July 16

0.2974

July 23

0.2989

July 17

0.2976

July 24

0.2973

July 18

0.2991

July 25

0.2977

July 19

0.3019

July 26

0.2981

Average weekly

0.2986

Average weekly

0.2984

