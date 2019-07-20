Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

July 8

1.7

July 15

1.7

July 9

1.7

July 16

1.7

July 10

1.7

July 17

1.7

July 11

1.7

July 18

1.7

July 12

1.7

July 19

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.0002 manats or 0.1 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9123 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

July 8

1.9096

July 15

1.9162

July 9

1.9070

July 16

1.9142

July 10

1.9053

July 17

1.9066

July 11

1.9170

July 18

1.9102

July 12

1.9162

July 19

1.9142

Average weekly

1.9110

Average weekly

1.9123

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA increased by 0.0002 manats or 0.74 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.027 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

July 8

0.0267

July 15

0.0269

July 9

0.0267

July 16

0.0271

July 10

0.0266

July 17

0.0270

July 11

0.0270

July 18

0.0270

July 12

0.0270

July 19

0.0271

Average weekly

0.0268

Average weekly

0.027

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.0051 percent or 1.72 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2986 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

July 8

0.2957

July 15

0.2968

July 9

0.2965

July 16

0.2974

July 10

0.2964

July 17

0.2976

July 11

0.2998

July 18

0.2991

July 12

0.2989

July 19

0.3019

Average weekly

0.2975

Average weekly

0.2986

