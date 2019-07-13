Baku, Azerbaijan, July 13

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

July 1

1.7

July 8

1.7

July 2

1.7

July 9

1.7

July 3

1.7

July 10

1.7

July 4

1.7

July 11

1.7

July 5

1.7

July 12

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.0066 manats or 0.3 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.911 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

July 1

1.9293

July 8

1.9096

July 2

1.9190

July 9

1.9070

July 3

1.9190

July 10

1.9053

July 4

1.9186

July 11

1.9170

July 5

1.9178

July 12

1.9162

Average weekly

1.9193

Average weekly

1.9110

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA increased by 0.0003 manats or 1.1 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0268 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

July 1

0.0270

July 8

0.0267

July 2

0.0270

July 9

0.0267

July 3

0.0268

July 10

0.0266

July 4

0.0269

July 11

0.0270

July 5

0.0268

July 12

0.0270

Average weekly

0.0269

Average weekly

0.0268

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.0032 percent or 1.1 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2975 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

July 1

0.2964

July 8

0.2957

July 2

0.3006

July 9

0.2965

July 3

0.3005

July 10

0.2964

July 4

0.3029

July 11

0.2998

July 5

0.3028

July 12

0.2989

Average weekly

0.3006

Average weekly

0.2975

