Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

June 24

1.7

July 1

1.7

June 25

1.7

July 2

1.7

June 26

1.7

July 3

–

June 27

1.7

July 4

1.7

June 28

1.7

July 5

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.0115 manats or 0.6 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9193 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

June 24

1.9338

July 1

1.9293

June 25

1.9396

July 2

1.9190

June 26

–

July 3

1.9190

June 27

1.9300

July 4

1.9186

June 28

1.9318

July 5

1.9178

Average weekly

1.9338

Average weekly

1.9193

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA increased by 0.0002 manats or 0.7 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0269 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

June 24

0.0269

July 1

0.0270

June 25

0.0272

July 2

0.0270

June 26

–

July 3

0.0268

June 27

0.0269

July 4

0.0269

June 28

0.0269

July 5

0.0268

Average weekly

0.0270

Average weekly

0.0269

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA increased by 0.006 percent or 2.1 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.3006 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

June 24

0.2945

July 1

0.2964

June 25

0.2933

July 2

0.3006

June 26

–

July 3

0.3005

June 27

0.2943

July 4

0.3029

June 28

0.2942

July 5

0.3028

Average weekly

0.3921

Average weekly

0.3006

