Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
June 24
1.7
July 1
1.7
June 25
1.7
July 2
1.7
June 26
1.7
July 3
–
June 27
1.7
July 4
1.7
June 28
1.7
July 5
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.0115 manats or 0.6 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9193 manats.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
June 24
1.9338
July 1
1.9293
June 25
1.9396
July 2
1.9190
June 26
–
July 3
1.9190
June 27
1.9300
July 4
1.9186
June 28
1.9318
July 5
1.9178
Average weekly
1.9338
Average weekly
1.9193
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA increased by 0.0002 manats or 0.7 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0269 manats.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
June 24
0.0269
July 1
0.0270
June 25
0.0272
July 2
0.0270
June 26
–
July 3
0.0268
June 27
0.0269
July 4
0.0269
June 28
0.0269
July 5
0.0268
Average weekly
0.0270
Average weekly
0.0269
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA increased by 0.006 percent or 2.1 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.3006 manats.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
June 24
0.2945
July 1
0.2964
June 25
0.2933
July 2
0.3006
June 26
–
July 3
0.3005
June 27
0.2943
July 4
0.3029
June 28
0.2942
July 5
0.3028
Average weekly
0.3921
Average weekly
0.3006
