Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29
By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
June 17
1.7
June 24
1.7
June 18
1.7
June 25
1.7
June 19
1.7
June 26
–
June 20
1.7
June 27
1.7
June 21
1.7
June 28
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.002 manats or 0.1 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9338 manats.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
June 17
1.9164
June 24
1.9338
June 18
1.9097
June 25
1.9396
June 19
1.9020
June 26
–
June 20
1.9143
June 27
1.9300
June 21
1.9202
June 28
1.9318
Average weekly
1.9125
Average weekly
1.9338
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0270 manats.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
June 17
0.0263
June 24
0.0269
June 18
0.0264
June 25
0.0272
June 19
0.0265
June 26
–
June 20
0.0267
June 27
0.0269
June 21
0.0270
June 28
0.0269
Average weekly
0.0266
Average weekly
0.0270
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA increased by 0.0003 percent or 0.1 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.3921 manats.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
June 17
0.2892
June 24
0.2945
June 18
0.2896
June 25
0.2933
June 19
0.2889
June 26
–
June 20
0.2940
June 27
0.2943
June 21
0.2947
June 28
0.2942
Average weekly
0.2913
Average weekly
0.3921
