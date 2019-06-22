Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

June 10

1.7

June 17

1.7

June 11

1.7

June 18

1.7

June 12

1.7

June 19

1.7

June 13

1.7

June 20

1.7

June 14

1.7

June 21

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.0038 manats or 0.2 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9125 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

June 10

1.9223

June 17

1.9164

June 11

1.9239

June 18

1.9097

June 12

1.9268

June 19

1.9020

June 13

1.9206

June 20

1.9143

June 14

1.9164

June 21

1.9202

Average weekly

1.922

Average weekly

1.9125

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA increased by 0.0007 manats or 2.7 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0266 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

June 10

0.0262

June 17

0.0263

June 11

0.0263

June 18

0.0264

June 12

0.0263

June 19

0.0265

June 13

0.0262

June 20

0.0267

June 14

0.0263

June 21

0.0270

Average weekly

0.0263

Average weekly

0.0266

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA increased by 0.0055 percent or 1.9 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2913 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

June 10

0.2906

June 17

0.2892

June 11

0.2936

June 18

0.2896

June 12

0.2929

June 19

0.2889

June 13

0.2911

June 20

0.2940

June 14

0.2892

June 21

0.2947

Average weekly

0.2915

Average weekly

0.2913

