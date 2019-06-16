Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

June 3

1.7

June 10

1.7

June 4

1.7

June 11

1.7

June 5

–

June 12

1.7

June 6

–

June 13

1.7

June 7

1.7

June 14

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

By the end of the week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.0059 manats or 0.3 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.922 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

June 3

1.9001

June 10

1.9223

June 4

1.9120

June 11

1.9239

June 5

–

June 12

1.9268

June 6

–

June 13

1.9206

June 7

1.9155

June 14

1.9164

Average weekly

1.9092

Average weekly

1.922

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA decreased by 0.0001 manats or 0.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0263 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

June 3

0.0259

June 10

0.0262

June 4

0.0260

June 11

0.0263

June 5

–

June 12

0.0263

June 6

–

June 13

0.0262

June 7

0.0262

June 14

0.0263

Average weekly

0.0260

Average weekly

0.0263

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA increased by 0.0014 percent or 0.5 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2915 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

June 3

0.2903

June 10

0.2906

June 4

0.2915

June 11

0.2936

June 5

–

June 12

0.2929

June 6

–

June 13

0.2911

June 7

0.2929

June 14

0.2892

Average weekly

0.2915

Average weekly

0.2915

