Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week (June 3-June 7), Trend reports.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

May 27

1.7

June 3

1.7

May 28

–

June 4

1.7

May 29

1.7

June 5

–

May 30

1.7

June 6

–

May 31

1.7

June 7

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

By the end of the week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.0154 manats or about 0.8 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9092 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

May 27

1.9052

June 3

1.9001

May 28

–

June 4

1.9120

May 29

1.8981

June 5

–

May 30

1.8938

June 6

–

May 31

1.8918

June 7

1.9155

Average weekly

1.8972

Average weekly

1.9092

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA decreased by 0.0003 manats or 1.1 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0260 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

May 27

0.0264

June 3

0.0259

May 28

–

June 4

0.0260

May 29

0.0263

June 5

–

May 30

0.0262

June 6

–

May 31

0.0260

June 7

0.0262

Average weekly

0.0262

Average weekly

0.0260

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.0026 percent or 0.9 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2915 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

May 27

0.2794

June 3

0.2903

May 28

–

June 4

0.2915

May 29

0.2814

June 5

–

May 30

0.2826

June 6

–

May 31

0.2877

June 7

0.2929

Average weekly

0.2828

Average weekly

0.2915

