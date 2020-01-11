BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged this week.

Accordingly, this week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Dec. 30

1.7

Jan. 6

–

Dec. 31

–

Jan. 7

1.7

Jan. 1

–

Jan. 8

1.7

Jan. 2

–

Jan. 9

1.7

Jan. 3

–

Jan. 10

1.7

Average weekly rate

1.7

Average weekly rate

1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.142 manat (0.75 percent).

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8939 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Dec. 30

1,9035

Jan. 6

–

Dec. 31

–

Jan. 7

1,902.5

Jan. 1

–

Jan. 8

1,895.2

Jan. 2

–

Jan. 9

1,889.6

Jan. 3

–

Jan. 10

1,888.3

Average weekly rate

1,9035

Average weekly rate

1,893.9

The official rate of the manat against the ruble fell by 0.0002 manat (0.7 percent).

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0276 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Dec. 30

0.0274

Jan. 6

–

Dec. 31

–

Jan. 7

0.0275

Jan. 1

–

Jan. 8

0.0274

Jan. 2

–

Jan. 9

0.0277

Jan. 3

–

Jan. 10

0.0277

Average weekly rate

0.0274

Average weekly rate

0.0276

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.004 manat (0.1 percent).

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.286 manat per Turkish lira.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Dec. 30

0.2858

Jan. 6

–

Dec. 31

–

Jan. 7

0.2849

Jan. 1

–

Jan. 8

0.2848

Jan. 2

–

Jan. 9

0.2872

Jan. 3

–

Jan. 10

0.2894

Average weekly rate

0.2858

Average weekly rate

0.2866

—

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source