BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11
By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged this week.
Accordingly, this week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
Dec. 30
1.7
Jan. 6
–
Dec. 31
–
Jan. 7
1.7
Jan. 1
–
Jan. 8
1.7
Jan. 2
–
Jan. 9
1.7
Jan. 3
–
Jan. 10
1.7
Average weekly rate
1.7
Average weekly rate
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.142 manat (0.75 percent).
The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8939 manat.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
Dec. 30
1,9035
Jan. 6
–
Dec. 31
–
Jan. 7
1,902.5
Jan. 1
–
Jan. 8
1,895.2
Jan. 2
–
Jan. 9
1,889.6
Jan. 3
–
Jan. 10
1,888.3
Average weekly rate
1,9035
Average weekly rate
1,893.9
The official rate of the manat against the ruble fell by 0.0002 manat (0.7 percent).
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0276 manat.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
Dec. 30
0.0274
Jan. 6
–
Dec. 31
–
Jan. 7
0.0275
Jan. 1
–
Jan. 8
0.0274
Jan. 2
–
Jan. 9
0.0277
Jan. 3
–
Jan. 10
0.0277
Average weekly rate
0.0274
Average weekly rate
0.0276
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.004 manat (0.1 percent).
The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.286 manat per Turkish lira.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
Dec. 30
0.2858
Jan. 6
–
Dec. 31
–
Jan. 7
0.2849
Jan. 1
–
Jan. 8
0.2848
Jan. 2
–
Jan. 9
0.2872
Jan. 3
–
Jan. 10
0.2894
Average weekly rate
0.2858
Average weekly rate
0.2866
—
Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Leave a Reply