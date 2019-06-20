Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s AtaBank and Silk Way Travel company have received the NETTY 2019 Azerbaijan National Internet Award this year, Trend reports.

The award was presented at the official ceremony at the Park Inn by Radisson Baku hotel, which was held on June 19, 2019, to which the representatives of all nominees were invited.

The websites of AtaBank and Silk Way Travel were developed by Azerbaijan’s Zero Line company.

