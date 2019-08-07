Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan will keep an eye on the participants of the so-called “Pan-Armenian Games”, and citizens or journalists of any foreign country who will arrive for these games to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan may end up being included in the list of undesirable persons of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the head of Azerbaijani Community of Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan Tural Ganjaliyev said, Trend reports.

According to information previously disseminated in the Armenian media, on Aug. 5, 2019, the “opening ceremony” of the so-called “Pan-Armenian Games” was held in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source