Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 1

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

VTB Bank Azerbaijan has installed new ATMs in crowded places of Baku, Trend reports referring to the bank’s press service.

New bank ATMs are located in the Bravo hypermarket near the Koroglu metro station on 172 Heydar Aliyev venue, and in the Nizami Mall near the Nizami metro station.

