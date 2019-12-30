BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

An event to mark the 31 December- Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis and New Year has been held at National Hematology and Transfusion Center.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

Leyla Aliyeva was informed of the treatment process of the children.

Then Leyla Aliyeva viewed the distant education system aimed at maintaining the children`s education while they undergo treatment in the healthcare center.

Leyla Aliyeva inquired about the treatment of children, met with them and talked to their parents.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation wished children the soonest recovery and presented them with keepsakes.

The event also featured an exhibition of the children’s handicrafts.

