Organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the distance learning courses in Chinese has been launched at Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC).

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event presentation at the University.

The courses for beginners will be held 3 times a week for 1.5 hours each. The distance learning courses are paid. The tuition fees of those who need social support will be covered by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The project partners are the Azerbaijan State University of Economics, the Confucius Institute at Azerbaijan University of Languages, and Beijing Foreign Studies University.

Participants who successfully complete the program will receive certificates.

Leyla Aliyeva also viewed the 24/7 library at the University.

