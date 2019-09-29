Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.29

The Argonauts international inclusive show prepared by Candoco dance company in collaboration with Lost Dog and “Face in” and You and I Know” shows by Candoco Dance Company have been presented at the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the presentation.

Organized by the British Council, the performances were made possible through the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, and the British Embassy in Baku as part of the second Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality.

Addressing the event, the UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp informed the audience of the performances. The performances then were shown. The culminating performance of a four-year arts and disability programme features artists from 4 countries. The performance is part of the British Council program on the development of inclusive art in Ukraine, Georgia and Azerbaijan.

