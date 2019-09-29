Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.29

As part of the second Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality, Russian scientist Alexey Sitnikov has delivered a lecture on the theme “Karmalogic. 54 laws of destiny” at International Mugham Center.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

Alexey Sitnikov is founder of ICCG, major consulting company in Russia, one of the leaders on the market of strategic, communication and legal consulting for politics and business in Russia. Graduated from Novosibirsk State University, Department of Natural Sciences, majored in biology and human physiology. Pursued post-graduate studies in psychology at the Department of Acmeology and Political Psychology of the former Academy of Social Sciences (in 1991 was renamed as Russian Academy of Management, in 1994 renamed as Russian Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Russian Federation).

Defended licentiate in acmeology, the first ever written on the subject. Completed doctorate in psychology at the Department of Acmeology and Occupational Psychology at the Russian Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Russian Federation. He became the youngest PhD in the history of Soviet psychology. Leader in using crowdsourcing technologies and systems of distributed intelligence in Russia. Initiator and founder of several Russian and Ukrainian Think Tanks, on-line expert and analytical structure Top Minds. Completed doctoral in economy based on this experience and these technologies.

