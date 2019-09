Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.29

Trend:

A concert program has been held at Chamber & Organ Music Hall of Azerbaijan State Philharmonic as part of the second Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality.

The concert featured the performance of Tallinn Boys Choir (Estonia) and Ensemble Horizonte (Germany).

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva was also among the audience.

