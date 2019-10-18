US Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held a meeting with President Erdogan in Ankara, and supposedly negotiated a ceasefire agreement.

VP Mike Pence declared Thursday that the United States achieved a cease-fire settlement with Turkey to end its military operation in Syria to permit the Kurdish forces to withdrawal from an authorized ‘safe zone.’

Pence told CNN that Turkey will halt its operation ‘Peace Spring’ for five days to allow the Kurdish forces to retreat and that U.S. Army will assist in the withdrawal.

As a reminder, the arrangement comes amidst mounting International alarm over Turkey’s military invasion in Syria, after President Trump ordered U.S. forces to withdraw from the country, leaving the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which has been a U.S. ally in the fight against the Islamic State terrorist group, without support.

“I’m grateful for the president’s leadership. I’m grateful for the more than five hours of negotiations with President [Recep] Erdogan,” Pence said, adding that the negotiating sides “arrived at a solution that we believe will save lives.”

By Beka Alexishvili

source