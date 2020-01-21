BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21

Meetings continue with voters of Nagif Hamzayev nominated by the New Azerbaijan Party for election to the Milli Majlis from the Second Electoral District of Nizami 38 (Ganja).

During meetings with voters, Nagif Hamzayev also visits areas in the territory of the Second Electoral District of Nizami 38 and meets with voters.

Voters ask questions to the candidate for deputy – Nagif Hamzayev.

“During my work as a deputy of the 5th convocation of parliament, our door was always open for all voters,” Nagif Hamzayev said at meetings with voters. “I always considered it my duty to justify the confidence of my voters, and I tried to resolve your appeals within the framework of my authority.”

Voters, praising the activities of Nagif Hamzayev as a deputy of the 5th convocation of parliament, said they would vote for him again.

Nagif Hamzayev thanked voters for their sincere and warm attitude and called on them to be active on Feb. 9, to participate in the elections and vote for the candidate to justify their confidence.

