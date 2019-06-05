Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

In April 2019, 142 tons of cargo were transshipped from Azerbaijan through the Turkish ports, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Ministry.

The ministry stressed that the entire volume of transit cargo from Azerbaijan was transshipped in April 2019.

Some 17,976 tons of cargo were transshipped from Azerbaijan via the Turkish ports by ships sailing under the flags of other countries in 2018.

“In 2019, 2,409 tons of cargo were transited through the Turkish ports to other countries,” the ministry said.

In April 2019, 4,510 ships arrived at Turkish ports, according to the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

The gross registered tonnage of all vessels in April 2019 amounted to 66.944 million tons.

In April 2019, 1,720 ships sailing under the Turkish flag and 2,790 ships sailing under flags of other countries arrived at Turkish ports.

The gross registered tonnage of ships which arrived at Turkish ports sailing under the Turkish flag in April 2019 amounted to 10.309 million tons, and the gross registered tonnage of ships sailing under flags of other countries was 56.635 million tons.

According to the ministry, in January-April 2019, Turkish ports received 16,200 ships, the gross registered tonnage of which amounted to 257.295 million tons.

—

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source