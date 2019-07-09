Russian President Vladimir Putin says he is against the imposition of sanctions on Georgia.

“I would not do this because of respect for the Georgian people,” the Russian president said in televised comments on Tuesday.

According to Putin, he does not support the imposition of tough economic sanctions against Georgia.

“I would not impose anything that could complicate our relations for the sake of restoring full ties,” Putin said in comments broadcast on state television.

The Russian State Duma supported sanctions against Georgia earlier today. The Russian parliament unanimously adopted the proposal at the plenary session, recommending the government to discuss the expediency of imposing special economic measures against Georgia and submit the relevant proposals to the Russian president.

The document prepared by the Duma’s CIS Issues Committee implies a prohibition of imports of certain goods from Georgia, namely wine and mineral water, as well as suspension of financial transfers from Russia to Georgia.

By Ana Dumbadze

