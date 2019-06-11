VivaCell-MTS announced on Tuesday, June 11 that from now on prepaid and postpaid subscribers of Viva tariff plan can add 3GB Internet to the main package by sending the *888*1# command. The price of the +3GB package is AMD500.

The *888# command should be used to deactivate the service.

In case of having active Internet package embedded in the tariff plan, the subscriber first uses the Internet provided by the embedded package, then, in case of having activated BIT 1 or Super BIT services, the subscriber consumes the Internet provided by this service, and only after that the activated +3GB Internet package comes.

The additional Internet package is available for prepaid subscribers within 30 day validity period of the tariff plan packages; for postpaid subscribers it is available till end of current month.

+3GB Internet package adds to the Internet remaining in the package embedded in the tariff plan, the company said.

Within the 30-day validity period of the tariff plan packages for prepaid subscribers and till end of current month for postpaid subscribers, the +3GB package can be reactivated, if consumed.

Within 30 day validity period of the tariff plan packages for prepaid subscribers and till end of current month for postpaid subscribers, the +3GB package can be reactivated also when the remaining Internet balance is below 20MBs: in this case the remaining Internet is zeroed.

In case of insufficient funds on the account balance when activating the +3GB Internet package the prepaid subscribers can use Recharge+ service.

