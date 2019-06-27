VivaCell-MTS has launched the “Z” prepaid tariff plan which provides subscribers with an opportunity to use Viber, WhatsApp, Messenger, Zangi, Telegram apps as much as need.

Also, embedded packages of Internet, airtime, as well as an opportunity to send SMS, are available.

“The representatives of Generation Z grew up in a technological and digitalized environment. Therefore, the perceptions and expectations of this generation from the field of communication are quite different. Z is the generation of the future – free, ambitious, creative and self-confident. This age group is in the center of VivaCell-MTS attention. In addition to internet access and calling minutes, tariff plan Z also provides opportunity to make use of top 5 messengers – Viber, WhatsApp, Messenger, Zangi, Telegram apps, without limitation. In this regard, tariff plan Z, along with X and Y tariff plans, provides unprecedented opportunities”, VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian said.

The service includes unlimited usage of Viber, WhatsApp, Messenger, Zangi, Telegram apps, 3 GB of Internet, 200 minutes of airtime to all the Armenian networks, +374 97 and +374 47 networks, U.S. and Canada, MTS Russia; 200 SMS to Armenian mobile networks.

When using the mentioned applications the main Internet-package is not consumed. When downloading and watching content obtained through hyperlinks exchanged via messengers (for example YouTube), the main Internet-package is being consumed.

Also, you get 10 000 on-net minutes after consuming 200-minute package.

