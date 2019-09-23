VivaCell-MTS hosted 45 Armenian volunteers, aged 21 to 32, who arrived from a number of countries. During a meeting with VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian, the young people managed to learn more about the success story of the company, its fundamental values, corporate social responsibility strategy and learned about the developments in telecommunications sector in the country.

The heartfelt meeting at the Company inspired the young people even more in their desire to discover their homeland and their roots. The conversation with Ralph Yirikian was revealing in terms of the tools for proper business management.

“VivaCell-MTS greets and appreciates the decision of the young volunteers from the Diaspora to visit their homeland and their willingness to participate in various volunteer projects in different regions of Armenia. We must remember that the path to success is not an easy one, but with clear goals, steps to achieve them, patience, responsibility and a good-minded team, anything is possible,” said VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.

Young volunteers shared their impressions and opened up about their reasons for visiting Armenia. Some just want to get acquainted with the Armenian culture, others want to learn Armenian, and gain experience each in their spheres of interests, some other stay and live in Armenia and implement various programs and projects in Armenian communities.

The meeting was accompanied by an interesting Q/A, discussions and ended with a tour at the Company’s head office.

In total, more than 25 youth groups visited VivaCell-MTS within the framework of the programs implemented by “Birthright Armenia”. The program has been operating in Armenia since 2004 and has already had 1900 participants from 50 countries.

