Volunteer teams from VivaCell-MTS and the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia have visited Gyumri to support another family. The Hovhannisyans lost their home in the devastating earthquake of 1988. They then were forced to spend countless days in a small garage, purchasing a half-built house afterwards and working years on end to make it a home.

Parallel to caring the needs of a large family, Armen, the father of the family, managed to build the roof, but not much was achieved in 20 years; the renovation works have remained unfinished.

Creating simple comfortable housing conditions seemed impossible for the family from Gyumri. Yet financial and health problems pushed the construction and the problem of semi-demolished kitchen and the bathroom to background.

This year, owing to the housing program of VivaCell-MTS and the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia, the realistic way to solve the Hovhannisyan family problem was found. Volunteers from partner organizations participated in the construction and did floor concreting works.

“It’s no secret we give particular place to borderland villages in our programs. Nevertheless, we cannot limit ourselves with just those borderland communities and strive to reach others, too, as much as we can. Unfortunately, housing is a problem in many settlements of the republic. I know Gyumri oftentimes is unintentionally associated with a town in ruins. I want to believe the day will come and there will be no more wrecked walls, and everyone will have finished beautiful homes wherever they are. And that’s one of our project’s main purposes,” VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian said.

As a result of many years of partnership, the partners were able to solve the housing problem of over 200 families. Construction works on half-built houses and those in need of renovation have been completed.

“We help families to create better conditions and build a prosperous future for their children. The 3 underage children of this family deserve to grow up in better conditions. It is also important in terms of having a responsible citizen,” said Fuller Center for Housing Armenia president Ashot Yeghiazaryan.

With the support of VivaCell-MTS, 12 houses have been built in the province of Shirak alone.

source